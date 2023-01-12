Noting that free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) has firmly established itself as a disrupter in the online streaming market, a research post from Fast Channels TV is predicting that is only a matter of time for FASTs to reach parity with subscription services.
The provider of over 230 linear channels - including, live sporting events, international new and family entertainment - says TV is being reshaped rapidly and that the e past three years has seen broadcasters and big entertainment brands moving quickly to adapt and invest in new ad-supported, on-demand video tiers to keep up with the FAST market. And with consumers embracing these new options, it may be just a matter of time until ad-supported streaming reach achieves parity with ad-free streaming.
Fast Channels TV predicts that over the course of 2023, user experience will play a huge part in what’s to come, with quality content at the core. It says gone are the days of endless scrolling and engaged users are now looking for a seamless TV-like experience offering a curated selection of original content and exclusive channels that are easily and efficiently assessable and accessible. This it says is pushing the industry to build a better-connected experience for all.
Another prediction is that investing in quality over quantity is also going to be key over the next twelve months. The streamer says content is fuelling the FAST channel boom and by prioritising valuable, relevant, and consistent content, providers will build stronger bonds with their audiences. Noting growing demand for multinational channels, the research sees an increase in language-specific channels, delivering content to underserved cultures and communities. Platforms are also expected to continue their effort to localise content across the globe in 2023, producing geographically diverse content for audiences.
Despite the optimism in general, the study warned that one of the biggest challenges among FAST is the lack of standardisation. This absence of measurement said Fast Channels TV has created a hindrance among an industry keen to share its growth and that without steadfast data, it’s impossible to accurately place FAST services against, for example, traditional entertainment.
“2022 saw a surge in newly launched services and channels, as early adopters rushed to join the FAST explosion. And while we can expect a continued stream of video service providers and operators entering the FAST space, this year we’re likely to see a new phase as the market trends back towards quality,” commented Russell Foy, CEO of Fast Channels TV.
“As viewer crave constantly improved content, content owners are taking note and driving growth by adapting quickly to consumer behaviours, delivering not only vault content, but originals and exclusives, as well as live content. 2023 is poised to be FAST’s biggest year yet, and here at FAST Channels TV we’re primed for the next stage of the FAST evolution.”
Fast Channels TV predicts that over the course of 2023, user experience will play a huge part in what’s to come, with quality content at the core. It says gone are the days of endless scrolling and engaged users are now looking for a seamless TV-like experience offering a curated selection of original content and exclusive channels that are easily and efficiently assessable and accessible. This it says is pushing the industry to build a better-connected experience for all.
Another prediction is that investing in quality over quantity is also going to be key over the next twelve months. The streamer says content is fuelling the FAST channel boom and by prioritising valuable, relevant, and consistent content, providers will build stronger bonds with their audiences. Noting growing demand for multinational channels, the research sees an increase in language-specific channels, delivering content to underserved cultures and communities. Platforms are also expected to continue their effort to localise content across the globe in 2023, producing geographically diverse content for audiences.
Despite the optimism in general, the study warned that one of the biggest challenges among FAST is the lack of standardisation. This absence of measurement said Fast Channels TV has created a hindrance among an industry keen to share its growth and that without steadfast data, it’s impossible to accurately place FAST services against, for example, traditional entertainment.
“2022 saw a surge in newly launched services and channels, as early adopters rushed to join the FAST explosion. And while we can expect a continued stream of video service providers and operators entering the FAST space, this year we’re likely to see a new phase as the market trends back towards quality,” commented Russell Foy, CEO of Fast Channels TV.
“As viewer crave constantly improved content, content owners are taking note and driving growth by adapting quickly to consumer behaviours, delivering not only vault content, but originals and exclusives, as well as live content. 2023 is poised to be FAST’s biggest year yet, and here at FAST Channels TV we’re primed for the next stage of the FAST evolution.”