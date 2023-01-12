Hoping to build on the success of the actor/writer’s Stath Lets Flats, SVOD Netflix has commissioned A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou, a comedy special written by and starring the quadruple BAFTA winner.
Produced by BBC Studios and Guilty Party Pictures, A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou takes the audience on a journey from birth to death through the medium of song and sketch. It aims to unpack the most crucial, embarrassing, heartening and ultimately futile stages of a life lived in the anxious modern day. Each stage of life is articulated through a different character played by Demetriou, joined by some of the best UK comedy talent including Ellie White, Sian Clifford, Jon Pointing, Kiell Smith-Bynoe and Katy Wix among others.
Executive producers for the series are Josh Cole for BBC Studios; Simon Bird and Jonny Sweet for Guilty Party; Andrew Gaynord and Demetriou. The special is produced by Olly Cambridge and directed by Gaynord.
Commenting on the series, Sweet and Bird remarked: “It’s been a privilege to see Jamie assemble these disparate, disastrous, often relatively thick characters into one beautiful sweep of life as he sees it. It's as original, daring, and hilarious as we have come to expect from (to be fair) the comic voice of his generation.”
Josh Cole, BBC Studios head of comedy, added: “Jamie is an exceptional creator and performer. It’s a testament to his talent that in just one hour he will take us on an excruciating, hilarious, brilliantly observed journey through modern life”.
