Shifts in the order of product/service category loyalty drivers in three-quarters of the categories tracked in the Broadcast & Entertainment sector of the latest Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index (CLEI), have fundamentally changed the face of brand loyalty, radically widening gap between customer desire and brand delivery.
The New York-based brand loyalty and customer engagement research consultancy found that as complex as the brand-scape and consumers have become, the new paradigm for loyalty can be captured in the words customer expectations. it added that shifts in expectations result in massive changes in consumer wants, needs and desires, and how brands are seen capable of delivering against those expectations. Customer loyalty, said Brand Keys, is calibrated precisely to those expectations.
It added that consumers have an Ideal for every product and service that they use to gauge how brands measure up when it comes to their loyalty. It describes the emotional and rational values each consumer uses, often unarticulated and more-often subconsciously felt, to view the category, to compare brands, and to buy and remain loyal. More importantly, whether emotionally or rationally-based, consumers hold expectations for each value. Those include aspects like personal goals, connection, customer experience, image and self-image, and the basics: value, availability, product range, product efficacy, reputation, and trust.
The 2023 study found that within the broadcast and entertainment sector, customer loyalty leading brands included ABC for network news; Disney+ in streaming video; FOX PM cable news; Fox & Friends, cable; Good Morning America, network; LG TV.
“Two and a half years after the pandemic upended life, the marketplace is normalising,” said Robert Passikoff, Brand Keys founder and president commenting on the Customer Loyalty Engagement IndexCustomer Loyalty Engagement Index. “But the characterisation ‘normalised’ now takes into account extraordinarily complex levels of social and consumer advocacy, combative political tribalism, and an economic rollercoaster, all of which explain consumers’ new-views of product categories and brands amid frighteningly higher expectations.”
