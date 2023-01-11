The UK's largest event for the broadcast media, production and technology industry, The Media Production & Technology Show (MPTS) returns on 10 and 11 May 2023 with an expanded line-up of compelling speakers, content and new exhibitors.
Fresh off the back of MPTS’ most successful year in 2022, which saw a record number of over 300 exhibitors and 8,000 attendees from 40 different countries, the 2023 edition will be held in the Grand Hall of London’s iconic Olympia London for the first time in the show’s six-year history.
MPTS returns with a special focus on interactivity, encouraging visitors to learn and discover the latest technologies and future trends in audio, remote production, lighting, post, sports broadcasting and virtual production.
Popular theatre areas will be returning for 2023, including the Keynote, Production Technology, Post-Production, Virtual Production and Audio. Due to the standout success of the 2022 Virtual Production Theatre, headline sponsor Pixotope returns and leading video technology company 80six will host an expanded area to showcase how innovative technologies and creativity are fuelling this growing sector.
Across the two-day event, industry experts will present keynote presentations, panel discussions and educational sessions, tackling some of the most relevant issues currently affecting the industry.
“The UK video and TV programme distribution industries equate to a market size of $4.5 billion, with these sectors at the centre of real growth for the economy. We are thrilled to bring back MPTS with a bigger footprint in 2023 and make it the destination in Europe for creatives and technologists to gather, network and conduct meaningful business,” remarked MPTS director Charlotte Wheeler. “In six short years, the show has grown from strength to strength and we look forward to welcoming even more international visitors and exhibitors in 2023.”
New exhibitors for 2023 including Codemill, EIZO, ES Broadcast, ProAV, RØDE and Videndum Production Solutions. Making a return to the show floor are the likes of Blackmagic Design, HHB, Mo-Sys Engineering, RED Digital Cinema, ROE Visual, Seagate and Ross Video.
Ross Video has hailed MPTS as a “must-attend” event in its calendar. “We are so pleased to be back at MPTS, the show provides fantastic networking opportunities with a plethora of existing and potential new customers,” said Lauren Myers, director, integrated marketing at Ross Video. “To have so many highly regarded companies and visitors from the creative, media, production and tech communities under one roof is an opportunity not to be missed.”
More details about MPTS 2023 can be viewed at www.mediaproductionshow.com and visitor registration is now open at: https://mediaproductionshow2023-visitor.reg.buzz/press-release
