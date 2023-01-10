The Federation Against Copyright Theft (FACT) has upped the ante in the fight against content piracy, joining police to serve notices to individuals to cease illegal streaming activities with immediate effect and informing users of the associated risks, which include criminal prosecution.
FACT is the UK’s leading intellectual property protection organisation protecting brands and businesses against fraud and IP crime and helping consumers to stay safe online. While criminal prosecution is pending against the operator of the illegal service, police are also reminding consumers that using illegal streaming services is not just a crime but one that is treated extremely seriously by the courts. In 2021, two UK individuals were sentenced to a total of 16 months in prison for watching unauthorised streams.
FACT and police are now visiting homes across the UK this month after over 1,000 individuals were identified following raids by West Mercia Police against a UK-based illegal streaming service that was supplying entertainment and sports content via modified boxes, firesticks, and subscriptions.
“West Mercia Police worked in partnership with FACT and other agencies during Operation Raider to prevent criminal activity and raise public awareness around illegal streaming services,” said West Mercia Police (specialist operations - cyber crime) detective inspector, Matt McNellis. “We are able to deploy cutting-edge digital tactics to identify and detect people who break the law before carrying out enforcement activity in concert with our partners. Often illegal streaming is used to fund Serious Organised Crime and West Mercia Cybercrime Unit is committed to interdicting this source of criminal revenue and reducing the harm organised crime groups can do to our communities.”
FACT chief executive, Kieron Sharp, added: “We would like to thank the Government Agency Intelligence Network (GAIN), the Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU), West Mercia Police, and other police forces across the country, for their support to help ensure that the public are made aware of the dangers of using illegal streaming services and, more importantly, that they understand that there is the risk of criminal prosecution”.
