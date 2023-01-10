Through pre-sales of celebrated Love Nature original documentary productions Chasing the Rains and Africa’s Wild Year, global distribution group Blue Ant International has furthered its business relationship with BBC America.
4 x 60’ Chasing the Rains (4K and HDR; Maramedia) that takes audiences on a journey into one of the rarely-filmed areas of wilderness in Africa. Narrated by Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton, Invictus), the cinematic series follows three separate animal matriarchs as they attempt to overcome incredible obstacles in order to protect their families during one of Africa’s worst droughts in 20 years.
BBC America previously picked up Africa’s Wild Year (4 x 60’; 4K; Merx International) a journey set over the course of a single year in 10 different countries in Africa. Each episode focuses on one of the four seasons and reveals how animals adapt to sweeping weather variations across the continent. These stories expertly reveal Africa’s hidden wonders and the array of ways in which iconic African species, and their less-familiar counterparts, survive the seasonal extremes. The documentary series made its US territory debut in August of 2022.
“I can’t think of a better home for two of our most stunning documentaries coming out of the Love Nature brand,” said Bryan Gabourie, SVP, sales international sales and partnerships, Blue Ant International commenting on the deals. “I am thrilled to see this partnership with BBC America grow across premium documentaries in the natural wildlife space. As Love Nature continues to expand their original bluechip programmes, we see more opportunities with this valued partner in the future.”
