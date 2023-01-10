CANAL+ company SPI International has inked a deal with content and platform aggregator ScreenHits TV (SHTV) for free, ad-supported television (FAST) channel Filmstream which broadcasts world cinema and independent feature films from around the world.
Filmstream currently offers a slate featuring films from iconic directors such as Hitchcock, Kurosawa, Fellini and many others. The channel plans to expand its line-up with Hollywood blockbusters and popular hits in the future and is a part of SPI’s expanding portfolio of FAST channels spanning all genres for all tastes.
SHTV is marketed as a new distribution portal for content that the consumer controls, allowing subscribers to integrate and manage TV/online streaming services while permitting them to see what films are trending. It also gives them the ability to share recommendations and viewing habits with friends. It is currently available via an enhanced desktop platform and iOS app on the Apple Store and Amazon Fire TV Stick, is now on Android mobile phones and will also soon be offered on Metz, Google Chromecast and other leading connected TV manufacturers.
“FAST TV channels are rapidly becoming a cornerstone of streaming as this business evolves, and we have evolved along with it. As a portal dedicated to making life easier for consumers, our goal is to seamlessly integrate the SVOD and FAST Channels into a fluid and integrated UI, ensuring the consumer gets to the content they want to watch quicker, with as few clicks as possible,” commented ScreenHits TV CEO founder Rose Hulse.
“We are extremely selective about which news and entertainment FAST channels we add to our service to ensure they complement the SVOD platforms. Filmstream’s outstanding library of cinema gems and independent feature films from around the world fits perfectly with our vision.”
“At SPI, we work toward delivering well-curated free streaming TV, such as Filmstream, to maximise our audiences’ entertainment experience while reducing their decision fatigue,” added Haymi Behar, CMO & CDO at SPI International. “FASTs have become an integral part of our digital growth strategy in the past year, and it brings us great pleasure to collaborate with like-minded partners like ScreenHits TV which prioritises the ease of discoverability for quality content.”
