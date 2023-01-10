With an over 100% increase in units, 160% increase in live sessions and 73% increase in data usage compared to 2018, mobile production specialist LiveU is claiming a massive win for its coverage of the football World Cup in Qatar.
The stats are said to reflect the increased reliance on LiveU's 5G IP technology and cloud-based solutions to deliver a high-quality, reliable 4K viewing experience to football fans around the world.
For the tournament, over 1,000 field units were used by broadcasters and sports organisations from 60 countries, compared with 485 units from 40 countries in 2018. The tournament saw 78,000 live sessions, with 40% of them over 5G, generating 62 TB of live transmissions data. Over 20,000 hours of continuous live broadcasts from Qatar were recorded. Argentina and Spain led the charts as the teams with the most data, sessions and broadcast hours.
"Madco covered the Qatar tournament with LiveU equipment for the broadcasts of the matches of the Argentine national team for public television in Argentina. During the first two weeks, Artear El Trece, one of the most important morning channels, carried out daily broadcasts from Doha, showing everything that was going on,” noted Javier Aybar, CEO and founder of Madco Broadcast Services. “From November 20 to December 18, we also broadcast live daily from the restaurant 29's of the LaLiga in the Kempinski Residences & Suites, Doha. Our live coverage from Doha included the concert performed by Ciro y Los Persas, one of the most famous bands in Argentina, using multi-cam remote productions solution to our control in Madrid."
LiveU's cloud-based solutions were also used during the tournament, including LiveU Matrix for IP cloud distribution of live feeds to global takers. Enabling increased efficiency, remote cloud production workflows were deployed, with smaller crews required on-site and centralised production in home countries.
“These numbers, even bigger than expected, are the result of the multi-year project planning and preparation that went into getting ready for the event. We saw the market need for increased usage and support, and prepared accordingly,” said Ronen Artman, VP Marketing, LiveU.
“[Our] units could be seen everywhere in Qatar, covering the matches themselves, players' interviews, interaction with the fans, general atmosphere and technical aspects of the games…customers [were making use of] the 5G/4G networks inside and around the stadiums for reliable 4K/HD quality coverage and using our remote production (REMI) workflows and IP distribution to reduce costs.”
