To ensure stable, real-time transmission and decoding of its 19 hours of coverage before launch of the Mengtian space capsule, China’s digital newspaper The Paper is revealed to have made use of the TVU One 5G Mobile Transmitter and TVU Transceiver Ensure.
The Mengtian, Dreaming of the Heavens in English, is a laboratory cabin module of the Tiangong space station. It is equipped with expanded, in-orbit experiment capacity, including eight research cabins. It provides a pressurised environment for researchers to conduct experiments in freefall or zero gravity that could not be conducted on Earth for more than a few minutes. Experiments can also be conducted on the outside of the modules for exposure to the space environment, cosmic rays, vacuum, and solar winds.
The live launch countdown from Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site included interviews with industry experts at Wenchang Qishui Bay Beach, as well as live camera broadcasting (LCB) of the launch itself. Using a TVU One 5G mobile transmitter, all 19 hours of video and still images from the site were sent to a TVU Transceiver at The Paper’s Shanghai production centre for transcoding.
TVU Networks’ support of 5G and its IS+ multi-network aggregation transmission technology received praise from crew at The Paper. “With its support of 5G and multi-network aggregation, we were completely confident of a stable signal at lift off,” said Deng Chaojian, on-site reporter for The Paper.
“The TVU technology not only works wonders with live broadcast video but also reproduces high-quality stills. During the entire pre- and at-launch process, TVU One was very stable and reliable, helping us successfully complete the live broadcast mission."
