



Looking a to lead a next phase of growth, building on its expertise supporting broadcasters, streaming services, sports leagues and media brands, global media services provider Red Bee Media has appointed James Arnold as its new chief executive officer.

Arnold steps into the role from his previous position as chief commercial officer, bringing, said Red Bee, extensive experience, knowledge and dedication as a member of the company’s founding leadership team.



As chief executive officer, Arnold (pictured) will aim to provide customers with a range of services to supply and deliver the “highest-profile” media experiences for global viewers. Red Bee Media noted that its customers trust the firm to navigate change, drive efficiencies and harness the latest technology to unlock fast growing markets.



“James was there from the very beginning of Red Bee Media and is the right leader to take the business to the next level. The media landscape is changing faster than ever, and broadcasters and content providers of all types need to deliver ground-breaking services to consumers while minimising costs and risk,” said Åsa Tamsons, senior vice president, business area technologies & new businesses of Red Bee Media parent company Ericsson and company chairperson commenting on the move. “James has unrivalled experience leading customer centric teams to deliver great results. I’m looking forward to working with him as he drives Red Bee Media through its next exciting phase.”



“I’m hugely honoured and excited to lead Red Bee Media at such a pivotal period of transformation in the media industry. Ever since the company’s foundations, our mission has always been to bring the best service and technology expertise to the most creative minds in media. The collective passion, ingenuity and commitment of our people is the engine behind that commitment,” Arnold added.



“In 2023, the importance of partnerships in media has never been greater. Market acceleration brings increased complexity, risk and unpredictability, and media companies need proven and reliable technology partnerships to capture new revenue opportunities and secure sustainable business growth. We’re ready to empower even more incredible success for our customers, this year and beyond.”