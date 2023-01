The Africa Pay TV Forecasts report also notes that while subscriber numbers will climb by 38% over this period pay-TV revenues will rise by only 29%. This, suggested the analyst, is an indication that subscribers will pay less. Pay-TV revenues are forecasted to reach $6.44 billion by 2028, up from $4.99 billion on 2022.Looking at which companies will define the African market, Digital TV Research said three groups will account for 89% of Africa’s pay-TV subscribers by 2028. Multichoice , through its DStv and GOtv platforms, is set to continue to lead the industry with 21 million subscribers expected by 2028. StarTimes/StarSat (19 million) and Canal Plus/Easy TV (11 million) will follow.Interestingly, the Africa Pay TV Forecasts report also believes that no new major players will start. Instead, these three operators will battle for supremacy – often by cutting prices.”