A study from Digital TV Research is forecasting that about 16 million pay-TV subscribers will be added in Africa between 2022 and 2028 to take the total to 57 million.
The Africa Pay TV Forecasts report also notes that while subscriber numbers will climb by 38% over this period pay-TV revenues will rise by only 29%. This, suggested the analyst, is an indication that subscribers will pay less. Pay-TV revenues are forecasted to reach $6.44 billion by 2028, up from $4.99 billion on 2022.
Looking at which companies will define the African market, Digital TV Research said three groups will account for 89% of Africa’s pay-TV subscribers by 2028. Multichoice, through its DStv and GOtv platforms, is set to continue to lead the industry with 21 million subscribers expected by 2028. StarTimes/StarSat (19 million) and Canal Plus/Easy TV (11 million) will follow.
Interestingly, the Africa Pay TV Forecasts report also believes that no new major players will start. Instead, these three operators will battle for supremacy – often by cutting prices.”
Looking at which companies will define the African market, Digital TV Research said three groups will account for 89% of Africa’s pay-TV subscribers by 2028. Multichoice, through its DStv and GOtv platforms, is set to continue to lead the industry with 21 million subscribers expected by 2028. StarTimes/StarSat (19 million) and Canal Plus/Easy TV (11 million) will follow.
Interestingly, the Africa Pay TV Forecasts report also believes that no new major players will start. Instead, these three operators will battle for supremacy – often by cutting prices.”