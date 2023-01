The MOU anticipates the acquisition by the Canal+ Group of all capital held by Orange and aims to see the Canal+ Group become the sole shareholder of the two companies following this transaction.Launched in 2008, OCS underwent a rebrand to TV movie bouquet Orange Cinéma Series OCS combining five pay-TV channels OCS max, OCS happy, OCS choc, OCS novo and OCS géants. Orange Studio has more than 200 co-productions to its credit as well as a catalogue of nearly 1,800 audio-visual and cinematographic works, including Oscar-winning and emblematic films such as The Artist or The Father.Since creation, Orange has worked to ensure the continued development of the two subsidiaries while preserving jobs and the pre-financing of audio-visual content. Orange says that to ensure these objectives, entered discussions with the Canal+ Group, its loing standing partner and a recognised European leader in the creation and distribution of content. Canal+ is already a 33.34% shareholder of OCS since 2012 and is its leading distributor.The acquisition will now be presented to employee representative bodies and will be notified to the French Competition Authority.