Looking to broaden device integration and support for its IPTV service customers, media technology solutions provider Amino has inked a long-term partnership with Xperi to support its operator customers on the TiVo managed IPTV service, formerly MobiTV.
TiVo Managed IPTV Service is designed to enable broadband and cable providers to deliver a next-gen video service cost-efficiently while offering what are said to be competitive features with the opportunity to roll out new video strategies. The new partnership will see Amino integrate its certified Android TV operator tier set-top box with the TiVo service to offer a managed device alternative and support for its North American customers.
Operators will now be able to build services based on the Amino Amigo 7X Android TV set-top, which gives them a sleek, compact device that provides access to linear channels and streaming apps. The integrated solution is backed by Amino’s SaaS platform for centralised device management, Amino Engage, combined with customer support and maintenance services.
“The TiVo Managed IPTV Service continues to be a popular option for tier II and III operators because of its fully featured, end-to-end capabilities. So it makes sense that we’d integrate our managed Amigo 7X set-top to provide operators best-of-breed options when launching new video services,” said Amino Group CEO Donald McGarva. “Amino has been a trusted brand in the region for nearly 25 years, so we are excited to broaden our footprint in North America.”
The TiVo-Amigo 7x integrated solution is available to existing customers and other operators and Amino added that its managed device and support will offer a sustainable upgrade path to support the latest service features to help operators maintain a competitive edge.
