Describing the award as a continuation of its leadership in the sector, digital media measurement, data and analytics platform provider has received Media Rating Council (MRC) accreditation for its DV Authentic Attention metrics analytics and performance solution.
The new accreditation spans DV’s full set of display and video DV Authentic Attention metrics for desktop, mobile web, and mobile app. This is the first time the MRC has reviewed DV’s advanced analytics beyond the viewability standard into viewable impression measurement performance.
Components of the newly accredited solution include an Engagement Index analyses key user-initiated events that occur while the ad creative is displayed, including user touches, screen orientation, video playback and audio control interactions. An Exposure Index evaluates an ad’s entire presentation, quantifying its intensity and prominence through metrics that include viewable time, share of screen, video completion and audibility among others. Attention benchmarks enable advertisers to understand, measure, and optimize their campaigns against others in the industry to maximise impact.
In addition to this first-time accreditation, the MRC granted initial accreditation in nine languages for connected TV (CTV) app ad verification at a property level. Also, continued accreditation was granted for display and digital video impressions and IVT (invalid traffic) in desktop, mobile web, mobile application and CTV environments, as well as for viewable impressions and property-level ad verification metrics within desktop, mobile web and mobile application environments.
Continuation was also granted for DV’s third-party integrated reporting of Facebook display and video impressions, viewable impressions and related viewability metrics within desktop, mobile web and mobile in-app, inclusive of IVT filtration in desktop.
“We congratulate DoubleVerify on the extension of its MRC accreditation to now include this suite of attention-focused metrics,” noted MRC executive director and CEO George Ivie. “DV has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to quality measurement through its engagement in the accreditation process, and this addition to its portfolio of MRC-accredited metrics stands as further evidence of the success it’s achieved in that regard.”
Components of the newly accredited solution include an Engagement Index analyses key user-initiated events that occur while the ad creative is displayed, including user touches, screen orientation, video playback and audio control interactions. An Exposure Index evaluates an ad’s entire presentation, quantifying its intensity and prominence through metrics that include viewable time, share of screen, video completion and audibility among others. Attention benchmarks enable advertisers to understand, measure, and optimize their campaigns against others in the industry to maximise impact.
In addition to this first-time accreditation, the MRC granted initial accreditation in nine languages for connected TV (CTV) app ad verification at a property level. Also, continued accreditation was granted for display and digital video impressions and IVT (invalid traffic) in desktop, mobile web, mobile application and CTV environments, as well as for viewable impressions and property-level ad verification metrics within desktop, mobile web and mobile application environments.
Continuation was also granted for DV’s third-party integrated reporting of Facebook display and video impressions, viewable impressions and related viewability metrics within desktop, mobile web and mobile in-app, inclusive of IVT filtration in desktop.
“We congratulate DoubleVerify on the extension of its MRC accreditation to now include this suite of attention-focused metrics,” noted MRC executive director and CEO George Ivie. “DV has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to quality measurement through its engagement in the accreditation process, and this addition to its portfolio of MRC-accredited metrics stands as further evidence of the success it’s achieved in that regard.”