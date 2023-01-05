Video commerce services QVC and HSN are said to be benefiting greatly from a teleport upgrade provided by PSSI Global Services to improve satellite communications used by their television shopping networks and ecommerce sites.
QVC and its sister retail brands reach more than 200 million homes worldwide via 14 television networks and connect to millions more via streaming services, social pages, mobile apps, websites, print catalogs and in-store destinations.
The new satellite ground links use high dynamic range L-Band HTS link pairs from ViaLite together with 3U chassis configurations and HRC-5 monitoring and control modules in Satcom6 outdoor enclosures. When QVC and HSN performed their initial satellite test after installation, they are said to have found that the ViaLite optical fibre links were “perfect out of the box”. They also performed a peak and pol test using an SES3 transponder and received a perfect cross-pol isolation.
PSSI Global Services claims the largest fleet of transmission vehicles in North America and offers live event management services and provide expertise and support for everything from 4K/UHD pay-per-view events to multichannel at-home productions.
“We very much appreciate and cherish the partnerships that have developed through being involved in this important multi-vendor programme,” commented ViaLite director of sales, Craig Somach. “The entire ViaLite team is delighted with the feedback and the overall success of the deployment, which brought together various other suppliers and support groups in making it all happen.”
