The concept of UK home gigabit is now at last firmly established in the UK but not all full fibre networks are created equal says operator CityFibre which has revealed the potential of connectivity up to 10 Gbps in a successful technical trial in partnership with Vodafone.
The new trial’s purpose was to evaluate and address all the technical, process and customer experience challenges of upgrading a live network. Working closely with Vodafone, the trial saw selected end-customers in York enjoy symmetrical speeds of up to 2Gbps, twice the speed of the fastest services widely available on CityFibre’s network.
The trial was made possible by CityFibre’s upgrade in mid 2022 of its network in the country town of Yorkshire to XGS-PON access technology designed to enable residential and business services at symmetrical speeds of up to 10Gbps across the entire footprint. It will also allow CityFibre to support more customers and enable “substantial” network cost savings, reducing power use across its networks and improving the efficiency of its future network expansion, offering almost ten times the capability of its current infrastructure.
The new services were delivered using the Vodafone Pro II Broadband service and the recently launched Vodafone Ultra Hub and Super WiFi6E Booster bundle. The York XGS-PON network upgrade was undertaken in partnership with Calix, Lambda Networks and Splice Group as essential technology partners.
“We’re a major step closer to bringing multi-gig full fibre services to millions of homes and business across the country,” remarked Michael Greening, product director at CityFibre. “But at 2Gbps, we’re barely scratching the surface of our network’s capabilities.”
