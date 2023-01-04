As part of a first integration of HLS on the free ad-based video-on-demand (AVOD) service, rlaxx TV has announced a new partnership with connected TV distribution and marketing tech provider Wurl to bring in new content partners.
Through its Global FAST Pass (GFP) solution, Wurl enables streamers to expand their channel line-ups and increase revenue through partnerships with content companies. Partnering with Wurl and implementing an HLS feed on rlaxx TV is designed offer greater flexibility in onboarding new content and increase the amount of new content partners on rlaxx TV to bring more diverse content to its audiences around the globe in 27 countries worldwide.
Wurl-powered channels will become part of rlaxx TV’s FAST service and content partners who are part of the Wurl network will have an entry into FAST, while benefiting from the ability to customise and determine their content and determine the electronic program guide (EPG).
“We’re honoured to be rlaxx TV’s first partner helping to deliver FAST channels and live events to their audiences,” said Wurl co-founder and COO Sean Doherty. “As FAST continues to grow exponentially around the globe, we’re excited to further enhance Wurl’s presence in Europe through this partnership.”
“We are excited about this next great step for us, partnering with Wurl and integrating HLS on rlaxx TV, which will allow us to offer even more premium live TV content to our viewers while making the onboarding process significantly easier for new content providers”, added rlaxx TV founder and CEO Ronny Lutzi.
