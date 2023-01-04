Claiming to have taken advantage of a wave of cloud transformation across the media and telco industry, cloud-native OTT platform provider Quickplay has announced a 2022 in which it grew its business by more than 300%.
During the past year, Quickplay says that it has spearheaded a more powerful cloud-native future through a strong relationship with Google Cloud, enabling a new generation of capabilities based on existing Google Cloud products. It has unveiled personalised free ad-supported television (FAST) channels running on Google Cloud and ready for scalable CTV monetisation via pre-integration with Google Ad Manager across client, and server-side environments.
Key business growth milestones achieved in the year include what Quickplay described as “tremendous” customer growth both with existing and new Tier 1 sports and entertainment providers, leading to 240% year-over-year growth in the number of services supported by its platforms. The company experienced proforma recurring revenue growth of 320% since 2020.
Quickplay attributed strategic investments in talent, including new board members and key hires, as a key element in driving business success in 2022. Joy Baer, a media and technology change agent at the intersection of technology, media and advertising, was named to the Quickplay board in April 2022 while Robert Longwell, who built and managed the media services team that helped expedite the Walt Disney Company’s transition to digital, joined as head of media services with the acquisition of 440 Digital.
The integration of 440 Digital’s cloud-based technology extends Quickplay’s end-to-end product offering beyond video pipeline, video CMS and user experience capabilities by enabling the onboarding and management of content that occurs prior to distribution.
“2022 was the year in which recognition of our technology, innovation and employee investments all came together to drive client and organisational success, remarked Quickplay co-founder and CEO André Christensen. “Our cloud-native, cloud-agnostic platform is attracting interest worldwide for its unique capabilities, cost efficiency, high scalability and rapid time-to-market – resulting in major new opportunities for the industry.”
Among a subset of new major 2022 customer wins for Quickplay in the sports, broadcast, and media verticals are brands including Rogers Sports & Media’s Sportsnet, aha, PLDT, Allen Media Group (AMG) and Cignal TV. “Quickplay has played a huge role in our streaming success since beginning our partnership with them,” remarked Jane Basas, president & CEO of Cignal TV parent company Mediaquest Holdings. “Our customers have significantly benefited from its streamlined service that is faster, more efficient, and easy to use. It has been an exciting venture to work with the most innovative OTT platform in the market.”
