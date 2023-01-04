In a move that the Media storage specialist Elements has underlined its commitment to global systems delivery with the appointment of Nathan Rausch as head of workflow engineering for the Americas.
Rausch’s career started in sound design in live theatre, TV and film where he received awards for his work. He continued to develop his skills in post technology, both in engineering design and in production management and he also has a set of Apple certifications among other achievements. The result says Elements is an extensive and rounded experience in media production workflows.
Rausch will be based in New York City and as well as providing architecture and engineering skills, his new role will see him will also support the sales process of the Elements centralised media platform.
“To be really useful, media technology must be extremely flexible, powerful and agile, but also virtually transparent to the creative user,” he said commenting on his role. “We talk here about ‘human-centred storage’, but that is more than just a marketing catchphrase: I truly believe in it as a philosophy…It is the creative process that drives the workflow, and I look forward to helping the post industry to create and enhance collaborative media workflows.”
“In a fiercely competitive market like post-production, it is really important to have the most flexible functionality on top of fast, secure storage,” added Elements CEO André Kamps.
“And it is even more important to ensure our clients and potential purchasers understand how they can use our tools to create the workflows that will best deliver for them. Nathan is going to be a great asset for our company. He understands the market and how to tackle practical processes and workflows and can put the best solutions into practice. As we see demand continuing to grow in the Americas, it is great to have him on our team.”
Rausch will be based in New York City and as well as providing architecture and engineering skills, his new role will see him will also support the sales process of the Elements centralised media platform.
“To be really useful, media technology must be extremely flexible, powerful and agile, but also virtually transparent to the creative user,” he said commenting on his role. “We talk here about ‘human-centred storage’, but that is more than just a marketing catchphrase: I truly believe in it as a philosophy…It is the creative process that drives the workflow, and I look forward to helping the post industry to create and enhance collaborative media workflows.”
“In a fiercely competitive market like post-production, it is really important to have the most flexible functionality on top of fast, secure storage,” added Elements CEO André Kamps.
“And it is even more important to ensure our clients and potential purchasers understand how they can use our tools to create the workflows that will best deliver for them. Nathan is going to be a great asset for our company. He understands the market and how to tackle practical processes and workflows and can put the best solutions into practice. As we see demand continuing to grow in the Americas, it is great to have him on our team.”