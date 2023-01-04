The first tennis Grand Slam of 2023 from Australia will hit Warner Bros. Discovery Sports screens across Europe live and exclusively in January on the discovery+ streaming service, Eurosport and the Eurosport App.
Coverage of the Australian Open will feature tennis legends Mats Wilander (pictured), John McEnroe and Tim Henman and new recruit Laura Robson and Barbara Schett.
Programmes will make use of Warner Bros. Discovery’s mixed-reality Cube studio with a number of respected experts offering their thoughts from all over the world all the way through the tournament. Ensuring fans are brought closer to the event, the world’s best players will be teleported from thousands of miles away during the Australian Open to speak to them directly via Eurosport’s hosts and experts based in London.
Warner Bros. Discovery’s build-up programming begins with the Adelaide International 1 ATP 250 tournament broadcast in selected markets and the Adelaide International 2 event screened live across Europe from 9 January. In addition to the 250 hours of live coverage from the main draw, Warner Bros. Discovery in Europe will also present all courts produced during the qualifying rounds starting from 10 January on discovery+, Eurosport and Eurosport App.
“Last year provided so many talking points for tennis fans across the globe and Eurosport was there every step of the way – helping to set the news agenda with world-class analysis and thought-provoking expert opinion from some of the finest minds in the game,” said Scott Young, SVP content and production at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe.
“2023 promises much of the same as the new generation of superstars continue to make their name while icons such as Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal seek to build on their legacy. To have one of the best storytelling tools - the award-winning Cube studio - bringing these elements will elevate our coverage further.”
