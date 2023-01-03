Claiming to now be able to offer a broader range of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadcast and AV customers, automated broadcast and production workflow provider Enco has kicked off 2023 with the acquisition of Rushworks.
Founded in 2001, Rushworks provides TV production, automation and video streaming solutions provides TV production, automation and video streaming solutions designed to integrate networked video and graphics servers and encoders with automation software for houses of worship, broadcast, cable, PEG channels, meetings, events and digital signage. The company also designs and installs turnkey integrated media solutions including automation systems, encoders, audio support systems, large screen monitors, video presenter solutions and other meeting room AV support.
The acquisition is intended to strengthen Enco’s range of professional video and audio technology while adding proven products and integrated solutions that will drive expansion into new markets and applications. Following completion of the deal, ENCO will retain the entire complement of Rushworks staff. Rushworks founder Rush Beesley will continue to lead sales and marketing for the company’s product line, and the two engineering teams will join forces to develop new products and innovations moving forward. That includes the integration of Enco’s automated captioning and translation services into existing Rushworks products.
Commenting on the acquisition, Beesley remarked that Enco and Rushworks are coming together at a time of need for broadcasters as they adapt to changing production and delivery models, while adding that AV integrators and tech managers are seeking more “powerfully simple” integrated hardware and software solutions that simplify operations.
"In broadcast, over-the-air and cable access TV systems are rapidly converging with OTT models, while radio stations are adding local production tools to support video podcasting and visual radio content,” he said. “Enco is the global leader in real-time captioning with its patented enCaption technology. The integration of its powerful, highly accurate captioning engine with our broadcast automation, integrated pan, tilt and zoom (PTZ) production and courtroom production and streaming systems will ensure our mutual customers can comply with government regulations and provide critical captioning, transcription and translation services to audiences worldwide.”
“The acquisition of Rushworks adds proven technology and talent that opens the door for us to innovate and develop cohesive, integrated broadcast and AV solutions for years to come,” added Enco president Ken Frommert. “It also brings strong expertise in video applications, which diversifies our software portfolio to serve a much broader array of business verticals and applications.”
