Just as the curtains are set to rise on CES 2023, the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) has announced a new range of consumer accessory receivers supporting the ATSC 3.0 broadcasting standard and that 66 markets are now live with service.
Based on the same IP-based technology used by over-the-top services, and also known as NEXTGEN TV, ATSC 3.0 is designed to expand flexibility and adaptability for broadcasters, allowing them to transmit data that will both enhance TV broadcasts. It is designed to deliver broadcasts from 4K Ultra HD to mobile signals, enabling new business models and delivering better video quality and immersive audio to viewers, whilst also providing the capability of advanced emergency information and alerting.
The new set-top and USB receivers are being shown at CES along with along with ways in which the IP-based wireless broadcast technology could be deployed to offer new choices for consumers and new opportunities for broadcasters and other members of the ecosystem. New products and services will be shown by ATSC members and exhibit sponsors Gaian Solutions, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Pearl TV and Sinclair Broadcast Group.
Among the products on display by ATSC at CES are both integrated NEXTGEN TV receivers as well as upgrade accessory devices that are next for certification with the NEXTGEN TV mark. ATSC members are also showing additional options for integrating ATSC 3.0 into future devices, home antenna products that can be used to receive next-generation broadcasts and automotive applications for over-the-air IP datacasting.
“US broadcasters delivered 26 new NEXTGEN TV markets to reach 66 by year end 2022. We are looking ahead to another year of continued deployments across the US and sales of new consumer receivers. We’re expecting launches soon in both Miami and Boston, with broadcasters expected to continue their aggressive market launch schedule this year,” said ATSC president Madeleine Noland.
“South Korea and Jamaica are on-air now with ATSC 3.0, and Brazil has selected key ingredients of the standard as they move to their own next-generation system. Other countries are also looking at how ATSC 3.0 is being deployed and how their local markets might benefit from a similar rollout. Meantime, our organisation is looking ahead to refinements and improvements in the ATSC 3.0 standard that will allow broadcasters to respond to ever-shifting market opportunities.”
