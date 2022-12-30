Noting that immersive is the new in-person, engagement monetisation firm Source Digital has partnered with virtual experience tech provider Sansar to introduce what it calls the world-first smart TV metaverse experience.
The Sansar app activated by Source is attributed with being the world’s first practical, user-friendly application of metaverse capabilities on connected LG devices, delivering the immersive power of the Sansar metaverse to viewers anywhere, at any time and offering access to the dual world of 2D/3D events, customised to specific viewer interests. Viewers can join in a live-action concert or sporting event stream on LG TVs then, at any point during the event, switch to the 3D metaverse with the click of a button or tap of a finger.
The product is available exclusively on LG TVs running webOS, giving millions of viewers access to the immersive action from sports and entertainment events allowing viewers to customise their experiences by accessing events in a 2D or 3D environment synchronised in real time, where they can also purchase merchandise and engage with their communities.
“We spent years developing and patenting Source’s revolutionary style of engaging and monetising viewers on their terms across digital media,” explained Source Digital CEO/co-founder Hank Frecon. “Now, we are honoured to be part of creating this industry-first experience on over 120 million TVs worldwide, with many more events and experiences to come.”
