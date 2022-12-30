Hoping to start 2023 on the same note as a 2022 that it says was filled with a series of blockbusters, ZEE5 Global, claimed to be the world's largest streaming platform for South Asian content, is to stream leading film Uunchai exclusively from 6 January.
Produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media, Uunchai tracks the journey of three aged friends, Amit (Amitabh Bachchan), Javed (Boman Irani) and Om (Anupam Kher) who decide to embark on a trek to the Everest Base Camp to fulfil the wish of their late friend Bhupen (Danny Dengzongpa), whose heart belonged in the Himalayas.
They are joined on the trek by Shabina (Neena Gupta) who is Javed’s wife, Mala (Sarika) who happens to be the long-lost love of Bhupen and Shraddha (Parineeti Chopra) who is their tour guide. A simple trek to the Everest Base Camp turns out to be a personal, emotional, and spiritual experience as they battle their physical limitations and discover freedom.
After its cinema release the film received good reviews at the box office and its streaming debit will see it be available to ZEE5 Global viewers across more than 190 countries.
“The film is a heart-warming tale of friendship and brings together some of the biggest names of Indian Cinema in a single frame,” said ZEE5 Global Chief Business Officer Archana Anand. “Uunchai is sure to resonate with our diaspora viewers across the globe and inspire them to see the new year as an opportunity to dream big and scale newer heights.”
