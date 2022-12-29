In a move that the broadcast technology managed services provider says will allow it to assemble a glass-to-glass remote workflow solution, Nextologies is expanding its remote production division with the purchase of The Video Call Center (VCC).
The VCC is a technology and production services company enabling IP video remotes-by-smartphone and putting them on the air through patented caller acquisition technology, workflow and automation tools. The company has a portfolio of worldwide patents and licenses its software and provides caller acquisition and production services. VCC has helped clients produce hundreds of broadcast and web programs, supporting NBCU, Major League Baseball, Fox TV Stations, ViacomCBS, CNN, Discovery, Fox Sports Networks, TLC, NBATV, WWE, Vice and Bally Sports among others.
The acquisition was finalised on 23 December 2022 and Nextologies is creating a new division which will retain the VCC brand and continue serving its entire client portfolio. Also as part of the transaction, Nextologies is licensing the global patent portfolio amassed by VCC and held by its affiliate Video River Group.
“When the pandemic forced many media companies into remote production, our partners called on us to create a solution as quickly as possible. Because at our core, Nextologies is a problem-solving company, that’s exactly what we did. We built a solution, called NexToMeet, and it was being used in major productions within 30 days,” commented Nextologies CEO Sasha Zivanovic. “But what’s exciting about VCC is that they’ve been enabling remote video feeds and production way before Covid. We’re getting the chance to bring on this deep bench of experience in all aspects of remote production enablement and workflows and then inject it with a steroid shot of Nextologies engineering innovation.”
“VCC and its extraordinary team have made great strides in creativity, customer service, and innovative products while amassing a global intellectual property portfolio,” added Tom Wolzien, founder and chairman of VCC and parent Wolzien LLC, “but the businesses of smaller companies need the global operational and financial resources to grow, and it is exactly those resources that a dynamic company like Nextologies will bring.”
