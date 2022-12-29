Hot on the heels of becoming Paramount’s highest-grossing domestic and global film of 2022, as well as its number one film of all time and best-selling digital release ever, Top Gun: Maverick is now the most streamed premiere weekend film on its Paramount + service.
An action-packed reboot of the famous 80s film starring , Top Gun: Maverick picvks up the pace where after more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialised mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: Rooster, the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka Goose. Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.
It is produced by Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Directed by Joseph Kosinski from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks, and based on characters created by Jim Cash & Jack Epps, Jr., the film stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm along with Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.
From 22 to 25 December, the movie broke records in the US as the most watched movie premiere ever for the direct-to-consumer service, surpassing the previous record, held by Sonic The Hedgehog 2, by 60%. In addition, the film’s success increased viewer consumption in the original Top Gun movie by nearly 400 % and the Mission Impossible franchise titles on the service by over 140%.
“The runaway success of this film across theatrical, digital and now in streaming is an undeniable proof point demonstrating the power of Paramount’s multi-platform release strategy,” said Brian Robbins, president and CEO of Paramount Pictures and chief content officer, movies and kids & family, Paramount+.
“Across all our 2022 titles, and now with Top Gun: Maverick, our studio has unlocked the value of variable windowing that streaming provides to augment a film’s overall success.”
