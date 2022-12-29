Looking to satisfy users’ current and future demands for high quality broadband experiences, Thai home fibre internet provider True Online has entered into a partnership with ZTE Corporation to launch the country’s first 50G passive optical network (PON).
True Online claims to be Thailand's largest fixed-network broadband operator and add that it has been committed to researching new technologies to improve the quality of Thai people's life. As part of their collaboration, True Online and ZTE say that they will research technological evolution, home interconnection and industrial applications designed to continue to improve the life experience of Thai people through technological innovation in the future and will also consolidate the infrastructure base of Thailand's digital economy.
The prototype PON was unveiled in the county’s Grand Fortune Hotel. To promote the continuous upgrading of fixed-network broadband infrastructure, the release will strongly support the industrial development of Thailand 4.0, and help Thai people enjoy the dividend of digital economy.
As a next-generation access technology, 50G PON supports many scenarios applications. In addition to providing ultra-broadband access for families, the 50G PON can also support innovative services such as 5G and high-quality Ultra HD video. Based on the verification of key performance of the 50G PON prototype, tests showed ultra-wide transmission rates of downlink 43.90 Gbps and uplink 23.30 Gbps.
True Online also noted that compared with 10G PON, key performance parameters have been greatly improved and can support the scenarios of future 10Gbps access, meeting the network transmission requirements of digital transformation in the industry.
