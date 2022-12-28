In a move that will add on to the Nordic media provider’s more than 1 million customers in the country, Viaplay Group has entered into a partnership with mobile operator T-Mobile in Poland.



a Viaplay subscription to their package from that date. T-Mobile’s customers will be able to watch



The deal also means that Polish viewers will have an opportunity to try Viaplay’s live sports offering ahead of the Polish Formula 1 premiere on the streaming service on 5 March 2023.



“



Alongside Effective immediately, T-Mobile’s Swap-customers will have free access to the Viaplay streaming service until 28 February 2023 and can adda Viaplay subscription to their package from that date. T-Mobile’s customers will be able to watch Viaplay Group’s line-up of live sports , including Premier League football, Bundesliga, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League, EFL Championship, NHL, KSW and others. In addition, Viaplay offers TV series and films, and new Hollywood blockbusters.The deal also means that Polish viewers will have an opportunity to try Viaplay’s live sports offering ahead of the Polish Formula 1 premiere on the streaming service on 5 March 2023. Viaplay is a unique service that has something for everyone,” remarked Alexander Bastin, Viaplay Group chief commercial officer, Continental Europe & Baltics (pictured). “We are delighted that T-Mobile’s customers can now explore everything we have to offer during this promotion, and we look forward to welcoming them as subscribers in time for the new Formula 1 season.”Alongside T-Mobile , Viaplay Group has long-term distribution partnerships in Poland with CANAL+ Polska, UPC, Vectra and Play. Viaplay is also available to Polish viewers through direct subscriptions.