Leading Belgian telco Telenet Group has signed a new service agreement with Liberty Global Technology Services to acquire three technology applications, namely EOS, OneConnect and Aorta.
The two parties have enjoyed a business relationship since 2019 when Telenet and LG entered into a three-year agreement regarding the EOS video platform, known as the Horizon Agreement. This was extended in 2021 by one year until 31 December 2022. The new Framework Agreement replaces the Horizon Agreement and in addition to the EOS video platform, Liberty Global is also expanding the Telenet Group’s access to OneConnect and Aorta.
Telenet says the EOS video platform has consistently fulfilled the expectations set in 2019 and the envisaged updates and objectives of EOS are said to be aligned with the telco’s entertainment strategy in the near and medium future. The company also believes that the technological evolution of the EOS video platform to a cloud-based over-the-top (OTT) solution will also provide its group with more flexibility to execute its entertainment strategy.
OneConnect is a leading in-home connectivity solution and Aorta bundles three services, specifically IP transit services providing access to the global fibre backbone; VPN services to provide private connections for entertainment and in-home connectivity; DDoS services.
The total committed cost estimated to be incurred by Telenet under the Framework Agreement for the Services jointly is estimated at €165 million for the initial term of four years for the EOS video platform and OneConnect and the initial term of three years for the Aorta.
