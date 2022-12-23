OTT technology and operations services agency StreamAMG has revealed it has been one of the specialist technology companies involved in the delivery of the new direct-to-consumer online video platform National League TV football service.
The Vanarama National League is England’s premium semi-professional football league and for the new platform engaged broadcast partner BT Sport to make matches available for fans to stream live on with all games available internationally. After a soft launch the service will now officially debut on 26 December showing action involving the 24 National Division clubs.
Fans will be able to stream available live matches and watch on-demand content from every game, such as match highlights and full match replays. Packages will be available to purchase offering single match, monthly, and season subscriptions to view. The new platform will offer a convenient and easy-to-use experience for fans to enjoy more of the on-pitch action when they can’t be at the game and represents a significant step for the National League in bringing fans closer to more of the action.
StreamAMG was selected alongside sport and digital fan experience expert Other Media and live production specialists, 247.tv. Other Media has delivered digital solutions for UK football clubs across the Premier League and the EFL. The video functionality will be powered by StreamAMG which already provides OTT solutions for sports properties with direct-to-consumer offerings, such as ATP Media’s Tennis TV, The FA’s FA Player, Premiership Rugby’s PRTV Live and over 50 sports rights-holders globally.
“We are delighted to partner with National League on this hugely exciting project commented StreamAMG CEO Hugo Sharman. “Our experience in football streaming spans decades, and we’re looking forward to helping the league drive new revenue streams, whilst making it accessible to fans both at home and across the globe.”
National League general manager Mark Ives added: "This is a significant project and moment for The Vanarama National League. Over the last nine months, we have been through an exhaustive process to ensure we launch the best platform we possibly could. In doing so, it was important we selected the best partners possible and are delighted to be working with StreamAMG, Other Media and 247.tv. We are confident that we can build on the already record attendances in stadia as well as delivering a fantastic platform for fans who ordinarily would not be able to attend matches.”
