As a result of the continuing war in Ukraine, leading satellite TV operator Eutelsat has announced that it is implementing all restrictive measures on broadcasting activities adopted by the competent French and European Union regulatory bodies as regards the distribution of Russian and Iranian channels.
Effective immediately, and pursuant to the decision of the French Regulatory Authority for Audiovisual and Digital Communication (ARCOM), Eutelsat has ended all involvement in the broadcast of three channels, Rossiya One, Pervyi Kanal and NTV, within a prescribed compliance period. The three channels as well as a fourth, RenTV, will be subject to sanctions if confirmed by the Council by 1 February 2023, in accordance with the notice 2022/C 481 I/04 released by the Council on 19 December 2022.
In the process of implementing or preparing for the implementation of the aforementioned measures, Eutelsat has also ensured that it is not involved in the broadcasting of RT News in Russia.
With respect to Ira and pursuant to the Council of the EU Regulation 2022/2428 dated 12 December 2022, Eutelsat has ceased all Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB)-related broadcasting activity.
Such actions come at a cost. Eutelsat calculates that for its 2022-2023 financial year the implementation of these measures is estimated to have a negative combined impact of between €10 and €15 million on Group Revenues, and of between €15 and €20 million on EBITDA, taking account of related collection costs and risks. The estimated impact on the Group’s Adjusted Discretionary Free Cash Flow for FY 2022-2023 will likely be around €10 million.
