In a significant extension of its global digital ecosystem into the American media and entertainment market, extend its content development value chain globally into live video production, Tata Communications is to acquire US-based The Switch Enterprises.
Founded in 1991 and headquartered in New York, live video production and delivery firm The Switch connects viewers around the world to live events for almost three decades, bringing them the content they want across linear TV, on-demand and streaming platforms – on multiple screens and devices. Its production platform combines mobile and remote services to enable its customers to capture, edit and package live coverage.
Its delivery network connects production facilities with over 800 of the world’s largest content producers, distributors and sports and event venues, linking rights holders, broadcasters, streaming platforms, media outlets and web services with live content. Under the terms of the acquisition, Tata is to take a 100% equity stake in The Switch Enterprises and a number of its international assets for a value of approximately US $58.8 million.
With both companies coming together, Tata Communications says that it will support The Switch customers to gain a global reach to over 190 countries and territories and The Switch will bring offer live production capabilities helping organisations to produce high quality, more immersive content faster and more efficiently. The deal also gives Tata Communications a foothold into the Americas media and entertainment market.
On completion of the transaction, The Switch Enterprises will join the Media and Entertainment Services (MES) business of Tata Communications under Dhaval Ponda who, commenting on the deal, said: “The global media & entertainment industry is at a once-in-a-generation digital transformation driven by a fundamental change in consumer consumption behaviours. Tata Communications is already helping some of the largest global sports federations, broadcasters and OTT platforms manage this disruption through our next generation digital media platform. With The Switch team, we will now be able to develop holistic, scalable solutions encompassing live and scheduled programming for television, leveraging pre-recorded and filed videos for new content creation as well as all post-production.”
The Switch president and CEO Eric Cooney added: “The team at The Switch has worked hard creating a market leading live production and transmission offering in the US and beyond. We are extremely proud of our achievements and the trust that Tier 1 media companies place in our services. As the media industry evolves, The Switch has an ever larger role to play in the future of live sports and entertainment and in helping our customers maximise their lucrative content. With Tata Communications we will accelerate this journey providing stability, investment and vision in support of future growth.”
