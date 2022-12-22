Boosting it bouquet in a key territory, Paramount+ has announced a partnership with leading independent European studio Mediawan to take local original Le Stade to its platform in France.
Le Stade is co-produced by Black Dynamite, one of Mediawan's content production arms, Stade Toulousain and Infront. Produced by Black Dynamite’s creator Éric Hannezo, producer of renowned series Nouvelle École and directed by Matthieu Vollaire, the series follows the human adventure of the Stade Toulousain rugby team facing the most ambitious challenge in its history.
After the success of the film in black and white, the exclusive docu-series follows the Stade Toulousain team from 2020 to 2023 to a path that can lead them to win all the trophies and conquer the world. Despite tough opponents, despite injuries, these determined fighters, led by captain Julien Marchand and two of the top rugby players in the world, Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack, throw themselves into the competition to win their 5th European champion star and a 22nd Brennus Shield. The quest for this double would make Stade Toulousain the most titled European club in history.
Effectively immediately, Season 1 of the original docu-series is premiering on Paramount+ in France on December 22, followed by other international markets in 2023. The second season has been confirmed to premiere in France in 2023, as well.
Le Stade is the first local original to premiere on Paramount+ in the French market and othe French production projects currently in development will be arriving on Paramount+ in the coming months, including Le Signal, a horror thriller based on the best-selling novel by Maxime Chattam and led by showrunner François Uzan. As part of the partnership with Mediawan, Paramount+ is also exclusively bringing to France the new original series That Dirty Black Bag.
