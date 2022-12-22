Research from specialist display analyst TrendForce is predicting bad times ahead for the global TV industry, projecting shipments in the second half of 2022 to reach 109 million units, reflecting a year-on-year decline of 2.7%.
Over the year, said the study, the TV market has seen a continuous decline in shipments. Global TV shipments during the whole 2022 are currently projected to total 202 million units, showing YoY decline of 3.9%. This annual shipment figure represents a decade low.
The study also found that even though TV brands’ promotional activities related to China’s Singles’ Day were helped by the steep decline in display panel prices, major international brands came into the second half of the year with a high level of inventory as their sales performances were weaker than expected during the first half.
In order to effectively consume the existing inventory, TV brands have significantly corrected down the panel procurement quantity for the second half of 2022.
TrendForce predicts that moving into 2023, supply will remain fairly plentiful for TV panels. With the chance of a substantial rally in panel prices being extremely low, brands should feel an easing of cost pressure and have more flexibility when it comes to large-scale promotional activities.
Another notable development that TrendForce observed in the TV market was the tepid performance of high-end products. Shipments of 8K TVs are projected to drop for first time in 2022 by 7.4% YoY, but growth will return next year with unit figure rising above 500,000.
