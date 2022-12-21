Digital content agency and media network Little Dot Studios has announced a partnership with legendary record label Parlophone and YouTube to create episodic YouTube Shorts content for Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder.
The Sam Ryder’s 2022 Wrapped original mini-series will capture the British singer-songwriter as he looks back on some of his best memories from an unforgettable year. The ten 60” YouTube Shorts will feature previously unseen documentary archive footage and brand-new personal reflections which will be available in the run up to his first BBC New Year’s Eve show performance.
Produced by Little Dot Studios, the shorts will be presented as looking to engage those looking for bite-sized content and released in conjunction with long-form content. This says the All3Media company has been proven to increase overall watch-time and subscriber growth on YouTube.
“We loved working with Sam earlier this year, he brought incredible energy as a guest in our Snap Original series Secret Superpowers with Tom Daley,” explained Little Dot Studios executive creative director Tom Hemsley. “It was great to be invited by Parlophone to develop and produce a new show of his own for YouTube shorts. Sam’s career was born in digital, his content has always been authentic and native for mobile - this was key for both Sam and Parlophone when it came to us working together on an original YouTube series”.
Charlie Martin, audience and engagement manager, Parlophone Records added: “We formed the partnership with Little Dot Studios after the Tom Daley Superpowers episode with Sam Ryder - it was a no-brainer to get the team on board for Sam’s YouTube Shorts project. Each episode breaks down Sam's incredible year - Little Dot Studios have told his story of 2022 perfectly."
