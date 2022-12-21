Having already broken ratings records for its exclusive Spanish-language coverage of football in the US for group games, Telemundo has ended the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 with what it calls historic wins across all platforms.
The network averaged a total audience delivery (TAD) of 2.58 million viewers across the Telemundo, Universo, Peacock and Telemundo streaming platforms, up 14% copar4ed with the 2018 tournament played in Russia.
Of the past eight FIFA World Cup tournaments, Spanish-language total viewership including streaming for the 2022 Group Stage, Quarter-Finals and Semi-Finals measured second only to the 2014 tournament, which was played in Brazil and featured favourable time zones for US viewers. There were 14 games with at least 4.0 million viewers and 24 with over 3.0 million, up from 6 and 13, respectively, compared with 2018. The top 5 teams in terms of viewership across the entire tournament were: Mexico (averaging 6.0 million viewers TAD); Argentina (5.1 million); France (4.4 million); USA (3.8 million); and Brazil (3.4 million).
The Argentina v. France final on 18 December was the most-watched match of the tournament in Spanish with a TAD of 9.0 million viewers, up 65% compared with France v. Croatia in 2018. This was the same audience as drawn for the Argentina v Mexico group match at 2pm ET on Saturday 26 November. nThe game also ranked as the most-streamed FIFA World Cup match in US media history, regardless of language with an Average Minute Audience (AMA) of 2.96 million viewers and was also the #2 most social sports event/telecast of 2022 according to Talkwalker. This outperforming all sports events for the year in the US except Super Bowl LVI which aired on NBC and Telemundo and streamed on Peacock.
“Telemundo’s coverage of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 with NBCUniversal’s partnership across all platforms culminated as one of the most exciting and successful World Cups in history,” said Beau Ferrari, chairman of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises commenting on the audiences drawn by the football tournament.
“Years of preparation led to record-breaking viewership and revenue across the Telemundo network, local stations and Peacock. This World Cup represents a historic outcome for our entire company. Now, the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is upon us, and we look forward to being the home of the World Cup, La Casa del Mundial in 2026, when the tournament comes to the US Mexico and Canada.”
