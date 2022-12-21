UK independent production company Spirit Studios is celebrating bagging a brace of digital-first commissions encompassing comedy and factual from UK broadcaster Channel 4 for its of digital channels.
Leading the slate is six-part comedy series Funraisers which features comedian and former charity shop manager Tom Ward (pictured) who invites two up-and-coming comedic talents or influencers to join him in his charity shop HQ, where he will assign them “anarchic, nerve-testing” tasks. These tasks will see them abandon their sense of shame and unleash chaos onto the streets of a small, unsuspecting town, using donated items as their ammunition.
And the second commission is a ten-episode factual true crime series Outsmarting in which individuals who once outsmarted kidnappers, con artists and all manner of people who meant them harm, reveal their riveting stories. Fascinating witness interviews are intercut with a psychologist who analyses their story to extract takeaway tips so viewers can learn how to spot the same dangerous behavioural patterns.
Both shows will be produced for multiple Channel 4 social channels including Channel 4.0 on YouTube, Facebook, Snap, Instagram and TikTok. Digital commissioning executive, Thomas Pullen commissioned Funraisers and digital development executive, Hanzla MacDonald commissioned Outsmarting for Channel 4. Executive producers are Spirit Studios founder Matt Campion and Morgan Jones for the indie.
Commenting on the commissions, Campion said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Channel 4 on these two very different formats. It’s great to be launching a brand new comedy series that has huge potential to run and run. And it’s equally exciting to see Spirit move further into factual docs, especially in the very popular true crime space.”
