Live broadcast, creative production and media services provider Gravity Media has acknowledged its all-female team in delivering all audio requirements for the complete global host TV production of the FINA World Swimming Championships in Melbourne.
For the event, Gravity’s Australian division produced more than 48 hours of live coverage and accessed acknowledged camera and broadcast and production technologies that it had designed and developed. Gravity Media Australia deployed two high definition broadcast trucks, DSNG vehicles, more than 30 cameras - including speciality and robotic cameras and drones - and a crew of 110 to deliver coverage across major international broadcast platforms.
Jessica Paynter, Kelly Doherty, Janine Moorley, Joanna Atalla, Aster Caplan and Amy Harkom formed the team delivering all aspects of audio production for the global “host” television production for the Championships. Harkom - mentored by Paynter as part of Women in Broadcast Operations mentoring programme at the RMIT in Melbourne - joined the team for the event.
“It's great being able to go from being 'the woman in audio' to just one of the women in audio. Finding women in technical roles has become common place,” Paynter remarked. “This was only a matter of time. We hope this encourages other women to go into all technical departments, not just audio.”
“We could not be more proud of this great crew playing a mission-critical role in the delivery of the global television production,” added Ben Madgwick, director, media services and facilities at Gravity Media Australia. “They – along with our entire crew – have delivered an outstanding result. All of us at Gravity Media Australia look forward to further expanding opportunities and encouraging women to take up these exciting roles in broadcast technology delivery and production.”
