Israeli Public Broadcaster KAN has revealed that video streaming expert 24i played a significant in enabling it to deploy new streaming applications on smart TVs for viewers to enjoy what it claimed was an “exceptional” big screen experience in time for the FIFA World Cup.
KAN says innovation is a central theme for its product development, led by a desire to offer its viewers a market-leading broadcast and streaming experience. The KAN BOX streaming service has been installed on more than 600,000 devices in total, but with an anticipated spike in viewership as a World Cup rights holder, KAN sought a new technology partner to upgrade its big screen offering.
Its goals were to provide a better user experience, more sophisticated backend technology, and additional features such as personalisation and smart search. KAN’s key requirements included support for multiple operating systems, a right-to-left user experience, a high-quality user interface that is easy to navigate and offers access to four live TV channels and 8 live radio stations, a secure authentication system for users, and flexibility over the choice of CDN.
24i’s Big Screen SDK - a module of the 24i Mod Studio streaming platform - was used to create branded KAN BOX apps for LG webOS, Samsung Tizen and Hisense VIDAA televisions plus big screen streaming devices running Google’s Android TV and Apple’s TVOS operating systems. The apps were integrated with Backstage, 24i’s real-time content and application management interface and integration layer. The new app was installed more than 380,000 times during the tournament.
“As a public corporation, we always aim to give the best product behaviour and performance to our users. To achieve that goal, we were looking for a strong player in the streaming field who can help us create the new home for the full Kan universe of content. We call it our Kaniverse,” explained KAN head of product and deputy chief digital officer Tamir Cohen.
“We have found in 24i the ideal partner who shares our values of excellence, innovation, dynamism, and high quality. That means high quality not just in all aspects of the product, but also in the 24i team who worked with us on the project. The launch in time for the World Cup was super successful and enabled us to give a great experience to hundreds of thousands of users since the first kick off.”
