Further expanding its reach and breadth of offer, FuboTV has closed a multi-year distribution partnership with Scripps Networks, the national television network division of The E.W. Scripps Company.
Effective immediately, subscribers of the sports-first live TV streaming platform can now access Scripps networks ION, ION Mystery, ION Plus, Bounce, Grit, Court TV and Newsy which will become Scripps News on 1 January 2023.
“Today’s launch gives consumers a new streaming option to watch these top Scripps channels and further diversifies FuboTV’s growing programming line-up,” commented Marisa Elizondo, vice president, content strategy and distribution, FuboTV. “Fubo’s mission is to aggregate and distribute a leading sports package, balanced with news and entertainment content, that appeals to every member of the household, all at an affordable price.”
“We believe that our diversified portfolio of popular news and entertainment networks will help strengthen FuboTV as an alternative pay tv option for consumers,” added Scripps Networks chief distribution officer Jeffrey Wolf.
