In a major boost to the global ambitions of the expanding streaming service, over 1,500 hours of premium Nordic Viaplay content will now be available through premium subscriptions on The Roku Channel in the US.
The multi-year partnership between Viaplay Group and Roku includes over 1,500 hours of Viaplay’s most acclaimed series and films and curated third-party content. Viaplay’s content will join The Roku Channel’s US line-up of over 50 subscription offerings. In addition to Premium Subscriptions, The Roku Channel offers over 350 free live linear TV channels and 80,000 free films and TV programmes.
Individual shows available on Viaplay through The Roku Channel in the US include the Danish thriller Trom starring Ulrich Thomsen (The New Pope); the hit Swedish crime series No Time to Mourn; and Norway’s acclaimed drama Exit with Tobias Santelmann (Point Break).
“Launching on The Roku Channel offers Viaplay outstanding reach in the world’s largest streaming market,” said Vanda Rapti, Viaplay Group chief commercial officer, North America and Viaplay Select (pictured). “Our award-winning series and films, many with internationally recognised stars, are an ideal fit for The Roku Channel’s diverse line-up of Premium Subscriptions. Premium Nordic content has a dedicated audience in the US, and fans can now experience the most stylish and thrilling stories that the region has to offer.”
In addition to The Roku Channel, Viaplay is currently available in the US via Comcast’s Xfinity platforms. Viaplay will make its own direct-to-consumer Viaplay app available in the US with a separate launch in early 2023.
