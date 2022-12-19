NBCUniversal appoints new global head for ads and partnerships
Major Businesses 19-12-2022
Aiming to help advertisers reach a billion viewers across 150 countries, media and entertainment giant NBCUniversal announced Maggy Chan as managing director and executive vice president of global advertising and partnerships in EMEA, Asia Pacific and th US.
Obsession Media gets FAST with Speed Sport 1 motorsports offer
OTT 19-12-2022
Bringing back a dedicated live motorsports channel for petrol heads, TV network development group Obsession Media has a partnership with racing editorial brand Speed Sport Magazine to launch Speed Sport 1, a new live motorsports FAST channel.
Samsung TV Plus launches new DAZN FAST+ channel for Germany
OTT 16-12-2022
Offering free access to live sporting events including top European football matches and exclusively produced shows for the UEFA Champions League, Samsung TV Plus has launched a new sports channel in Germany, DAZN FAST+.
FuboTV World Cup coverage hit by hackers
Security 16-12-2022
In a chilling example of just how much a target service providers are to cyber criminals, outages experienced by FuboTV viewers in watching the World Cup football semi-final between France and Morocco on 14 December have been revealed to be due to a cyber-attack.
Starz signs Curtis 50 Cent Jackson for Fightland
VOD 16-12-2022
Global media streaming platform Starz is in development on scripted drama series Fightland executive produced by Curtis 50 Cent Jackson set within the high stakes, cash rich world of British boxing.
FilmRise acquires US, Canada AVOD, FAST rights to Urban Home slate
OTT 16-12-2022
Film and TV studio FilmRise has strengthened further its streaming network bouquet in a deal with African American content distributor Urban Home Entertainment for over 60 programmes for the US and Canada.
Drew Barrymore leads Pluto TV global brand campaign
VOD 16-12-2022
2022 has been the year of AVOD and as competition for eyes becomes fiercer, pioneer free streaming television service Pluto TV has embarked on a new global brand campaign starring Hollywood legend Drew Barrymore.
