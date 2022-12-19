Bringing back a dedicated live motorsports channel for petrol heads, TV network development group Obsession Media has a partnership with racing editorial brand Speed Sport Magazine to launch Speed Sport 1, a new live motorsports FAST channel.
Expected to debut in the spring of 2023, Speed Sport 1 is attributed with becoming the largest provider of live content on any existing FAST platform. It will also mark the return of a dedicated live channel for motorsports fans, and with plans to deliver more than 400 live events and thousands of hours of content.
Speed Sport 1 joins Outdoor America as the second FAST channel from Obsession Media, which was founded by cable sports network start-up executive Nick Rhodes and long-time colleague and outdoor media veteran John West. The company includes Roger Werner as an investor and advisor, who was CEO of ESPN and Prime Networks, founder/CEO of Speedvision, and CEO of Outdoor Holdings. Obsession Media is building a modern channel factory with Outdoor America launched in 2019 as its first FAST channel, and additional content brands currently in development.
“We’re excited to build on the success of Outdoor America and partner with the expert editorial voice of Speed Sport magazine” said Nick Rhodes, CEO of Obsession Media. “We want to be clear to distributors, advertisers and fans, this is not a content library acquisition, we are bringing back a live channel dedicated to motorsports. We invested in proprietary IP that allows us to get channels launched quickly and, offer unique ways to package and monetise them to best serve our platform partners.
Veteran TV and motorsports executive Dan Teitscheid is on board as president and general manager to run the FAST channel joining from the MAVTV Motorsports Network where he served as president, bringing over 30 years of experience in sports and TV from top distribution positions at Disney, ESPN Media and MTV Networks.
“This is a unique opportunity to work with an unbelievably experienced and dynamic team of motorsports, TV and entertainment executives, all of whom have been directly involved in launching some of television’s most iconic brands,” Teitscheid remarked. “Together, we’re making Speed Sport 1 a one-of-a-kind network dedicated to live motorsports.”
