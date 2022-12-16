Offering free access live sporting events including top European football league matches, including exclusively produced shows for the UEFA Champions League, Samsung TV Plus in Germany has launched a new sports channel, DAZN FAST+.





In partnership with the sports streaming service, the premier global sports entertainment platform, the new FAST (free, ad-supported streaming TV) channel exclusive to Samsung TV Plus, will also broadcast live matches from the Spanish LaLiga, Italian Serie A and French Ligue 1, as well as exclusive DAZN Original documentaries. The first two live football broadcasts will be Paris Saint Germain's clash against Strasbourg on 28 December and Valladolid vs Real Madrid on 30 December.



The moves follows Samsung TV Plus’s recent catalogue expansion in Spain earlier in December 2022 to include five new RTVE channels, for the broadcast of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Samsung TV Plus says the new partnerships demonstrate the growth of FAST channels in Europe and its maturity within the streaming landscape, further cementing its role in the total TV viewing experience by providing a wide range of high-quality content to meet the wide range of viewing needs and moods.



“This is an exciting new evolution of our continued relationship with DAZN, which has completely disrupted the sports streaming market in Europe by providing innovative and ground-breaking new ways for fans to watch premium sports content,” commented Samsung TV Plus European head of business development – smart TV, mobile and gaming, Richard Jakeman.



“Being able to offer free to watch, live football matches to Samsung TV Plus users in Germany reflects Samsung’s commitment to redefining the FAST landscape in Europe. Samsung and DAZN share a vision to find new ways to serve the best sports content to viewers in ways that work for them, and it’s fantastic that our partnership continues to grow.”



“We are very excited to launch DAZN FAST+ together with Samsung in Germany. Samsung TV Plus is a popular and growing platform and thanks to our cooperation, even more fans can now enjoy sports from the strong DAZN programme catalogue,” remarked Alice Mascia, CEO of DAZN in the DACH region. “Our collaboration with Samsung once again demonstrates our role as an innovator in the sports industry by strengthening DAZN's position as a one-stop shop for all sports."