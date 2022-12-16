Leading global media streaming platform Starz has announced it is in development on scripted drama series Fightland executive produced by Curtis 50 Cent Jackson set within the high stakes, cash rich, dangerous world of British boxing.
Acclaimed writing team Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith have signed on for the project that follows a retired disgraced world champion fighter drawn into the corrupt underbelly of the sport after the disappearance of his childhood best friend and training partner. To save his friend, the troubled fighter will have to return to a way of life that nearly destroyed him – one that cost him everything to leave behind.
Jackson will executive produce through his G-Unit Film & Television production company along with Francis Hopkinson and Katharine Leadbetter of Expanded Media who will also produce Fightland for Starz. Vice president, original programming Sebastian Arboleda and director, original programming, Alex Alberts will both oversee the series on behalf of Starz.
“Fightland embodies the stakes, swagger and ambition that collaborations between Starz and 50 Cent have come to represent,” said Starz president, original programming Kathryn Busby. “We are excited to be working with Daniel and Marlon who are brilliant writers and whose authentic take will bring this global story to life.”
Jackson will executive produce through his G-Unit Film & Television production company along with Francis Hopkinson and Katharine Leadbetter of Expanded Media who will also produce Fightland for Starz. Vice president, original programming Sebastian Arboleda and director, original programming, Alex Alberts will both oversee the series on behalf of Starz.
“Fightland embodies the stakes, swagger and ambition that collaborations between Starz and 50 Cent have come to represent,” said Starz president, original programming Kathryn Busby. “We are excited to be working with Daniel and Marlon who are brilliant writers and whose authentic take will bring this global story to life.”