Film and TV studio FilmRise has strengthened further the bouquet of its streaming network in a deal with African American content distributor Urban Home Entertainment for over 60 programmes in the US and Canada.
The agreement gives FilmRise AVOD and FAST rights for its apps and FAST channels and includes over films and series such as eight volumes of Laffapalooza, hosted by Academy Award-winner Jamie Foxx and featuring stand-up comedy acts such as Tracey Morgan, David Alan Grier, Sherri Shepherd, Loni Love, Kevin Hart, Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey among others.
Other titles featured in the deal include Streets starring rapper Meek Mill, the 2010 Harlem International Film Festival Best Film Winner Anchor Baby, Fatima’s Revenge, produced by Gerald Barclay (Wu: The Story of the Wu Tang Clan), Big Black Comedy, Volumes 1 – 5, A Beautiful Soul, Breathe and The Urbans.
“As we continue to grow our global streaming network it has been a major priority for us to super-serve diverse audiences,” said Max Einhorn, senior vice president of acquisitions and co-productions, at FilmRise commenting on the deal. “Urban Home Entertainment’s titles are high-quality programming starring incredible talent which we are excited to feature on multiple channels within the FilmRise Streaming Network, including our flagship FilmRise app, as well as FilmRise Comedy, FilmRise Black TV, FilmRise Free Movies apps and FAST channels and more, giving the content much real estate and discoverability.”
Urban Home Entertainment CEO Barrett Dungey added: “Having our programmes on the FilmRise Streaming Network in the US and Canada allows us to offer our titles for free to a wide and diverse audience. We are impressed with the vast reach FilmRise has maintained and continues to expand.”
Other titles featured in the deal include Streets starring rapper Meek Mill, the 2010 Harlem International Film Festival Best Film Winner Anchor Baby, Fatima’s Revenge, produced by Gerald Barclay (Wu: The Story of the Wu Tang Clan), Big Black Comedy, Volumes 1 – 5, A Beautiful Soul, Breathe and The Urbans.
“As we continue to grow our global streaming network it has been a major priority for us to super-serve diverse audiences,” said Max Einhorn, senior vice president of acquisitions and co-productions, at FilmRise commenting on the deal. “Urban Home Entertainment’s titles are high-quality programming starring incredible talent which we are excited to feature on multiple channels within the FilmRise Streaming Network, including our flagship FilmRise app, as well as FilmRise Comedy, FilmRise Black TV, FilmRise Free Movies apps and FAST channels and more, giving the content much real estate and discoverability.”
Urban Home Entertainment CEO Barrett Dungey added: “Having our programmes on the FilmRise Streaming Network in the US and Canada allows us to offer our titles for free to a wide and diverse audience. We are impressed with the vast reach FilmRise has maintained and continues to expand.”