With Netflix and Disney+ entering the ad-supported streaming fray, 2022 has been the year of AVOD and as competition for eyes becomes fiercer, pioneer free streaming television service Pluto TV has embarked on a new global brand campaign starring Hollywood legend Drew Barrymore.
Premiered during the actress’s daily talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, the Stream Now Pay Never campaign features three unique commercial spots highlighting the streaming service's approach to accessing programming and entertainment.
The video spots officially launch in the US and will run across select Pluto TV international territories throughout the beginning of 2023 across linear, connected TV, out-of-home, digital, radio and social platforms. Tapping into the Paramount Global ecosystem, the campaign will be promoted across the company's line-up of linear, streaming and digital properties. Following the debut, the campaign flight will continue through Q1 of 2023, with the global rollout launching in multiple markets including the UK, Germany, The Nordics and other territories.
"We're thrilled to introduce our new "Stream Now. Pay Never" campaign which perfectly encapsulates Pluto TV's core value proposition to audiences everywhere," said Tom Ryan, CEO of Paramount Streaming and co-founder of Pluto TV. "No one is better suited to represent the playful and spirited vibe of Pluto TV than Drew Barrymore. A global icon with enormous talent and heart to match, Drew captures the essence of Pluto TV with her wit and charm in this new campaign.”
The commercial campaign features a series of three familiar film and television setups: a crime chase scene, a rom-com 'meet cute,' and a dramatic skydiving scene. The commercial, shot by David Shane of O Positive Films, showcases Barrymore's talents in settings that are emblematic of her past body of work while reflecting on the diversity of the genres and programming available on Pluto TV.
“Pluto TV is at the forefront of this transformational moment in media and how people consume it and it's so exciting to be a part of it,” added the actress. “The fact that the service is completely free, with no strings attached really drew me to be a part of this campaign. I can turn on Pluto TV and be immediately drawn into my favourite series and movies across any decade and genre. It's like the slot machine of programming, anything and everything you want.”
