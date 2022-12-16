In a chilling example of just how much a target video service providers are to cyber criminals, FuboTV has revealed that outages experienced by viewers in watching the World Cup football semi-final between France and Morocco 14 December were due to a cyber-attack.
The sports-first streaming firm noted that contrary to reports stating that the issue related to bandwidth constraints on its part, many customers were experiencing difficulty in accessing their accounts. FuboTV added that once it had detected the attack, it immediately took steps to contain the incident and worked to restore service to all of its users as quickly as possible. Service was fully restored by the evening of 14 December US time.
FuboTV has reported the incident to law enforcement and has engaged incident response firm Mandiant to assist with an investigation and response. The investigation is at an early stage, but the streamer said that it was are committed to transparency regarding the incident.
In a statement commenting on the incident, the company said: “Our primary focus currently is on ensuring that the incident is fully contained and that there is no threat of further disruption for any of our customers. The entire FuboTV team is absolutely dedicated to delivering an exceptional experience while protecting customer data… Although no company can ever be immune from the risk of cyber-attacks, we assure you that we are working diligently with our outside cybersecurity experts to take all appropriate steps to remediate this incident and to prevent any similar incident from recurring in the future.”
