As part of its growth journey, personalised communications services provider Plume has announced that it has formed a new board of advisors comprising highly-experienced leaders from the telecoms industry and business .
The advisory board will comprise Hannes Ametsreiter, former CEO of Vodafone Germany; Cody Sanford, former T-Mobile executive VP; and Mike Doonan, managing partner at SPMB Executive Search. They will advise Plume’s executive team as global demand for its cloud-based and data-driven services for smart spaces—spanning homes, small businesses, and multi-dwelling units (MDUs)—continues to grow. Former Comcast CTO Tony Werner, of who was appointed as an independent director on Plume’s board of directors earlier in 2022, will chair the new advisory committee.
Plume currently powers more than 44 million active residential and small business locations with its cloud-managed services, with more than 350 communication service providers (CSPs) from around the world to deliver optimal experiences to their subscribers.
Commenting on the appointments, Plume founder and CEO Fahri Diner said: “I’m honoured to welcome this group of talented and vastly experienced leaders who will provide their expertise and advice to my executive team through the next phase of our growth. I am very confident that their combined knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to upend the industry and put the consumer at the focus of everything we do.”
“Through its innovative suites of solutions for smart spaces, Plume has already taken consumer experience to the next level,” added Sanford. “I’m excited to advise this fast-growing company that is redefining the standards of the smart home and small business and look forward to leveraging my experience in consumer products and marketing to assist Fahri and his team.”
