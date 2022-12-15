Looking to add value from and monetise its US Hispanic audience, Spanish-language media company Estrella Media is partnering with global ad technology platform provider FreeWheel to expand its connected TV (CTV) advertising business.
Estrella is one of the largest US producers of Spanish-language video and audio content for multiplatform distribution worldwide, with a library of over 20,000 hours of original video content. The company believes that while more and more households across the US consume CTV, there has also been a critical consumption shift within Hispanic households.
It cited Nielsen research showing that Hispanic households over-index on CTV consumption compared with the average US household. It also noted Horowitz Research finding seven in 10 Hispanic TV content viewers watch Spanish-language programming, up 11% from 2021. The share of Hispanic TV content viewers who rely only on streaming has continued its upward trajectory: 38% of Hispanic only subscribe to streaming services and not to an MVPD.
The partnership is designed to enable both companies to elevate and support the growth of Hispanic CTV across the Estrella Media platforms thru EstrellaTV, Estrella News, Cine EstrellaTV, Estrella Games and the EstrellaTV App. Estrella drove over 1.33 billion streaming minutes of its original content in November 2022 with a third of it on CTV, including the hit reality series Rica Famosa Latina, the Premios de la Radio Regional Mexican music awards, scripted Latin comedy Norteados con Don Cheto and five daily news shows on Estrella News including 24 Horas.
By using FreeWheel’s advanced technology, the media company says. that it will be on track to accelerate its growth into the valuable CTV space across FAST and AVOD. "Our passionate audience is watching more CTV than ever before,” said René Santaella, Estrella chief digital & streaming officer. "We need to make sure they get an excellent free ad-supported experience surrounding the content they love. FreeWheel is helping our ad sales operation achieve better ROI on CTV so everyone wins.”
For its part, FreeWheel said it will power Estrella’s revenue strategy for direct and programmatic monetisation to reach Hispanic audiences, including all CTV and OTT inventory. "As audiences fragment across screens, programmers and advertisers need solutions that can help them find and scale this viewership across CTV," said Katy Loria, chief revenue officer at FreeWheel. "Estrella is seeing significant growth with the important US Hispanic market across its CTV audiences. We're thrilled to be a key partner to help the company drive and monetize this business.”
